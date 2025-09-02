Mt. Washington Shooting Leaves 3 Dead, Investigation Ongoing
Cincinnati police have identified the three people killed in Sunday’s shooting on Beacon Street in Mount Washington.
The victims are 27-year-old Bemnet Deresse, 22-year-old Eden Adugna, and 20-year-old Feven Adugna. Eden and Feven were sisters who worked as pharmacy technicians at Good Samaritan Hospital.
Officers responded around 1:30PM Sunday and found four people shot both inside and outside a residence. Two victims were pronounced dead at the scene. Two more were rushed to UC Medical Center, where one later died.
The fourth person, believed to be the shooter, is still hospitalized in critical condition after attempting suicide.
In a statement, TriHealth said Eden and Feven were “cherished” members of the Good Samaritan team, adding:
“Their dedication and spirit touched everyone who worked alongside them. Our thoughts are with their families and loved ones during this difficult time.”
Friends and coworkers are also remembering the victims. A colleague of the sisters said both were studying medicine at UC, with Eden close to finishing med school.
“Everybody just loved them; they were very kind-hearted,” said Jamela, a friend and coworker.
Deresse, who recently graduated from UC and accepted a new job in Louisville, was described as “happy and hardworking.”
Neighbors who witnessed the aftermath of the shooting say the tragedy is burned into memory. Some reported seeing a man matching the suspect’s description sitting in a car outside the building earlier that day.
“It felt like time stopped,” said neighbor Doug Matthews. “Everything becomes unreal. You can’t quite absorb it.”
Police have not yet released the suspect’s name and are still investigating the deadly shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call CPD’s Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.
