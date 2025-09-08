Listen Live
Fasho Face Off: Two Artists. One Winner. Listen Live!

Published on September 8, 2025

Walker Funeral Home Black Business Spotlight
100.3 Don Juan "Fasho Face Off" Weekdays
Source: Creative Services / Radio One Cincinnati

🥊 Lock it in WEEKDAYS for The “Fasho Face Off” on 100.3 Cincy’s R&B!

Two choices. One winner. YOU get to decide who takes the crown! 

The People’s Champ Don Juan Fasho is letting the people decide! Cast your vote, and rep for your favorite! 

LISTEN LIVE HERE


