RapUnzel Explains How She Balances High School & A Budding Rap Career

Feature Story
| 06.14.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

How do you maintain a rap career while still a junior in high school? Well, VA native and The Rap Game alumni, RapUnzel credits having a strong foundation with keeping her on-track.

Chelsea Lemore hung out with the young rapper backstage at Stone Soul 2018. Just a kid at heart. RapUnzel noted, that along with her skills on the mic, she also enjoys both swimming and rollerblading.

Chelsea Lemore even got a chance to drop some “RapUnzel approved” bars. See their full interview above!

Don’t Miss The Latest In Entertainment, News, and More! Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Text “Kiss” To 23845 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

For the Latest Entertainment News:

Stone Soul 2018 -- C. Goss

Stone Soul 2018: C. Goss, Legacy Band, Rap-Unzel & More!

32 photos Launch gallery

Stone Soul 2018: C. Goss, Legacy Band, Rap-Unzel & More!

Continue reading Stone Soul 2018: C. Goss, Legacy Band, Rap-Unzel & More!

Stone Soul 2018: C. Goss, Legacy Band, Rap-Unzel & More!

Latest…

RapUnzel Explains How She Balances High School & A Budding Rap Career was originally published on kissrichmond.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 3 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 5 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 5 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 5 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 8 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 9 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 9 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 11 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 12 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 12 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 12 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 12 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close