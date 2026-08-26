Watch Dolly Parton’s Last Cincinnati Performance

Source: Variety / Getty

A video from Parton’s 2016 Cincinnati concert has resurfaced following her death Tuesday at 80. The country music legend performed at the former Jack Cincinnati Casino, now Hard Rock Casino, on June 11, 2016, during her Pure & Simple tour.

In the video, Parton is doing what she did best. She’s standing onstage, singing two of her biggest crowd-pleasers, “9 to 5” and “Here You Come Again.”

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The Cincinnati show was sold out and featured a full two-and-a-half-hour set. Parton moved through country classics, folk songs and some of her biggest crossover hits.

The set included “Jolene,” “Coat of Many Colors,” “My Tennessee Mountain Home,” “Islands in the Stream” and “9 to 5.” She also closed the night with “I Will Always Love You” before returning for a second encore.

The concert came during a major moment in Parton’s career. Her Pure & Simple tour marked her return to the road after years of playing more selective U.S. dates.

MORE: How Dolly Parton Invested ‘I Will Always Love You’ Royalties Into Black Community

Parton died August 25, 2026, after a brief battle with cancer. She was surrounded by loved ones at Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center in Nashville.

Born in 1946 in Sevier County, Tennessee, Parton grew up as one of 12 children. She began writing songs as a child and eventually built one of the most influential careers in music history.

Her impact stretched well beyond country music. Parton became an actress, songwriter, businesswoman and philanthropist while remaining one of the most recognizable entertainers in the world.

She taught women they can be beautiful, glamorous, smart, and still tough as nails…

Her Imagination Library has also provided millions of free books to children around the world.



