America’s River Roots Festival: Nation’s Largest Gathering of Riverboats

America’s River Roots Festival: Largest Gathering of Riverboats

Published on October 8, 2025

Riverboat Under the Roebling Bridge
Source: Bruce Leighty / Getty

The Ohio River bank is about to make history.

Dozens of historic riverboats are docking in Cincinnati this week for the America’s River Roots Festival, a five-day celebration of river culture, history, and community. The festival runs Wednesday, October 8, through Sunday, October 12, stretching across the Cincinnati, Newport, and Covington riverfronts.

Billed as the largest gathering of riverboats in decades, America’s River Roots will feature more than 175 cruises, along with parades, races, concerts, bourbon tastings, and cultural events.

Riverboats and Cruises

Nine historic riverboats from across the country, including the Belle of Louisville, the Three Rivers Queen from Pittsburgh, and New Orleans’ Steamboat Natchez, will be a part.

The first cruise sets sail at 10AM Wednesday aboard the Natchez, followed by a schedule of themed brunch, dinner, and sightseeing trips throughout the week.

Thursday’s opening parade will feature all nine riverboats cruising in procession down the Ohio River, departing every 15 minutes starting at 2:30PM.

Daily riverboat races are scheduled Friday through Sunday, leading up to a final dinner cruise and fireworks show Sunday evening.

Festival Events and Attractions

In addition to river cruises, people can enjoy live music, regional food and drink vendors, and family-friendly activities spread along the riverfronts. The “Good N’ Rooted” artisan market on the Purple People Bridge will showcase more than 40 local makers, and bourbon lovers can sample Kentucky’s best through tasting events hosted by New Riff, Wenzel Distillery, and others.

River Restrictions

The U.S. Coast Guard will enforce temporary waterway closures and no-wake zones on the Ohio and Licking Rivers during the event to ensure safety for all participating vessels.

You can view the full schedule, cruise options, and event map at americasriverroots.com.


