Oprah Winfrey embodies the soul of an empress in the Edward Enninful styled August cover of British Vogue.

Mama O dons a taffeta gown by Stella McCartney and luxurious jewels by Buccellati in the photographs shot by the legendary Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott. And if the cover doesn’t blow you away, the inside images are even more stunning.

Oprah opens up about the her compelling Oscars acceptance speech that gave birth to the aspiration Oprah 2020 run. “In that political structure – all the non-truths, the bullshit, the crap, the nastiness, the backhanded backroom stuff that goes on – I feel like I could not exist,” Winfrey says. “I would not be able to do it. It’s not a clean business. It would kill me.”

And if you think Mama O isn’t just like you, she looks to Google to solve her biggest questions as well. Even Oprah questioned if she could wear white to wedding. While she was going to the royal weeding, the answer was still the same.

‘I Googled, ‘Can you wear white to a wedding? Answer: ‘No, don’t risk it.” Oprah’s pink Stella McCartney dress made headlines, but her biggest takeaway from the massive event was the power of love.

“It left me feeling that anything is possible through the power of love. Reverend Curry was right!”

RELATED STORIES:

The Smithsonian’s Oprah Exhibit Is About So Much More Than Oprah

WATCH: Oprah Winfrey Reveals Some Of Her Favorite 90’s Slow Jams

All Hail The Queen: Oprah’s British Vogue Cover Is What Royal Dreams Are Made Of was originally published on hellobeautiful.com