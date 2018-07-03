All Hail The Queen: Oprah’s British Vogue Cover Is What Royal Dreams Are Made Of

Oprah Winfrey embodies the soul of an empress in the Edward Enninful styled August cover of British Vogue.
Mama O dons a taffeta gown by Stella McCartney and luxurious jewels by Buccellati in the photographs shot by the legendary Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott. And if the cover doesn’t blow you away, the inside images are even more stunning.
Oprah opens up about the her compelling Oscars acceptance speech that gave birth to the aspiration Oprah 2020 run. “In that political structure – all the non-truths, the bullshit, the crap, the nastiness, the backhanded backroom stuff that goes on – I feel like I could not exist,” Winfrey says. “I would not be able to do it. It’s not a clean business. It would kill me.”
And if you think Mama O isn’t just like you, she looks to Google to solve her biggest questions as well. Even Oprah questioned if she could wear white to wedding. While she was going to the royal weeding, the answer was still the same.
‘I Googled, ‘Can you wear white to a wedding? Answer: ‘No, don’t risk it.” Oprah’s pink Stella McCartney dress made headlines, but her biggest takeaway from the massive event was the power of love.
“It left me feeling that anything is possible through the power of love. Reverend Curry was right!”
Oprah Winfrey is photographed by @MertAlas and @MacPiggott for the August issue cover story. Styled by @Edward_Enninful, @oprah wears a made-to-order green jacquard gown with brooch and jewelled shoes by @Erdem. Diamond and ruby hair ornament by @binagoenkaofficial. Emerald and diamond earrings and cuffs by G by @GlennSpiroJewels. Emerald ring with diamond surround by @moussaieffjewellers. Emerald and pavé-diamond ring by @bulgariofficial. On newsstands July 6. Subscribe now at Vogue.co.uk
Oprah Winfrey wears a made-to-order duchesse-satin dress by @AlexanderMcQueen, a diamond bracelet, worn in hair, diamond, coral and spinel earrings, a diamond and ruby ring by @vancleefarpels, and a pavé-diamond ring by @AspreyLondon for her #BritishVogue cover shoot. Styled by @Edward_Enninful, photographed by @MertAlas and @MacPiggott. On newsstands July 6. At the link in bio, read extracts from the interview now
Oprah’s Next Act. On the subscriber’s cover of the August issue of #BritishVogue, @Oprah wears a made-to-order @simonerocha_ jewelled lace coat and made-to-order @philiptreacy lace mask with a @chanelofficial white and black diamond ring. Photographed by @MertAlas and @MacPiggott, styled by @edward_enninful, with interview by Decca Aitkenhead, hair by @1malcolmedwards and nails by @adamslee_ With special thanks to Oprah’s beauty team @nicolemangrumhair and @derrick4mkup. Read @edward_enninful’s editor’s letter via the link in bio
