10 Type 4 Hair Girls Share Their Kinky Curly Hair Stories

The curly girl struggle is real. But in addition to wash day woes and the empty pockets that come along with being a product junkie women with type 4 hair have to deal with an unjust lack of representation in the beauty industry and the media. Not only is not seeing yourself represented in the entertainment and informational content you consume irritating and offensive it’s impractical and potentially costly. Women with type 4 hair rarely see the products they are considering purchasing being modeled by or illustrated on women with similar hair types leaving them to rely on hair care trial and error.

The mainstream media might be trying to tell them that they aren’t worthy of attention but women with type 4 hair know better. They are embracing their natural texture as every bit as as worthwhile as it’s beach wave counterparts each and every day.

We asked some about the moment that they fell in love with their kinky curly hair. See what they had to say below.

Asa Dugger @iamasadugger

DSC_0127Source: Keyaira Boone / Hello Beautiful

“So, I just became natural in January of 2018. That’s when I was really like ‘Wow! My hair is beautiful the way it is. I can wear it and still be able to be beautiful and be bomb and still be able to slay.‘ And ever since then I’ve been rocking my natural cut and been loving it. That’s when I really began to embrace my natural beauty my natural hair and be all that I am.”

Continue reading 10 Type 4 Hair Girls Share Their Kinky Curly Hair Stories

