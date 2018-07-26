CLOSE
Cincy
LeBron James Regrets Naming His Son After Him

James opens up about his feelings towards his son and the pressure he will have to endure.

LA Lakers LeBron James is opening up about his son, LeBron James Jr., and the pressure he will face caring on his legacy.

On the new HBO series ‘The Shop,’ James tells Jon Stewart, Snoop Dogg, Odell Beckham Jr and Maverick Carter that he regrets naming his son after him. He did so as the first step to be the father he never had.

It is actually a touching story. Let’s be honest though, all his kids will have pressure to strive for greatness as he has. Just like LeBron, we are sure his kids will know how to handle it as well as he has.

Source: TMZ

LeBron James Regrets Naming His Son After Him was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

