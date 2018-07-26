CLOSE
Cincy
Home > Cincy

Traffic Stop Turns Into Huge Drug Bust In Columbus

1 reads
Leave a comment

Columbus Police scored a huge drug bust during a routine traffic stop.

Police seized a large quantity of heroin and fentanyl off Alum Creek Drive and Williams Road. About 77 pounds of heroin and fentanyl were found in the trunk of the driver’s car. The male driver ran from the scene and police are asking the public for help.

Police say the suspect is described as Latino, approximately 6-feet tall, weighs about 140 pounds, and is around 25 to 30 years old. He has a spider tattoo visible on his right forearm.

If you have any information police ask you to call  614-645-4616 or e-mail narcoticstips@columbuspolice.org.

Celebs Who Lost Or Almost Lost It All To Drugs

14 photos Launch gallery

Celebs Who Lost Or Almost Lost It All To Drugs

Continue reading Celebs Who Lost Or Almost Lost It All To Drugs

Celebs Who Lost Or Almost Lost It All To Drugs

Source: 10TV

Traffic Stop Turns Into Huge Drug Bust In Columbus was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 4 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 7 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 7 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 7 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 10 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 11 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 11 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close