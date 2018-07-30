BEYONCE: New Pics Of The Twins

It’s not often that we get to see Beyonce’s twins, Rumi and Sir Carter, so we relish every chance we get to sneak a peek at the celebri-tots.

We first saw the little ones in the photo shoot with their mom last summer. Now, nearly a year later, we’re treated to a new set of vacation pictures. One snapshot shows the twins sitting on her lap while enjoying time off from the On the Run 2 tour in Europe. In the picture, Sir looks more like his pops, with a mean mug on his face, while Rumi is in a more fun mood, giggling while being held by mama. (People)

In another pic that surfaced, we saw Jay and Rumi looking off the side of a yacht at the ocean, in matching yellow outfits.

Fasho Thoughts:

If you go to the On the Run 2 tour, keep your eyes peeled for another rare baby pic of the twins from when Bey and Jay renewed their vows.

We’ve also seen plenty of pics of Blue Ivy living life, bringing drinks into the pool, meditating and soaking up sun on the boat’s deck.

living life, bringing drinks into the pool, meditating and soaking up sun on the boat’s deck. Jay and Bey have done a great job of giving their children privacy while still letting us get some peeks into their lives now and again.

It’s about balancing celebrity with privacy.

The Carter kids are bound to be stars. It’s in their pedigree.

If we saw pics of how the Carter family spends their downtime more often, we might just get really, really jealous.

It’s all about working hard and playing hard.

Wow, they’re already walking? It seems like just yesterday the twins were born.

Cardi B recently took time off tour so she can recover from giving birth and spend more time with Kulture .

recently took time off tour so she can recover from giving birth and spend more time with . The Carter family’s European vacation looks like it went a lot smoother than the one in that movie.

Also On 100.3: