CLOSE
Fa Sho Celebrity News
Home > Fa Sho Celebrity News

BEYONCE: New Pics Of The Twins

0 reads
Leave a comment

It’s not often that we get to see Beyonce’s twins, Rumi and Sir Carter, so we relish every chance we get to sneak a peek at the celebri-tots.

We first saw the little ones in the photo shoot with their mom last summer. Now, nearly a year later, we’re treated to a new set of vacation pictures. One snapshot shows the twins sitting on her lap while enjoying time off from the On the Run 2 tour in Europe. In the picture, Sir looks more like his pops, with a mean mug on his face, while Rumi is in a more fun mood, giggling while being held by mama. (People)

In another pic that surfaced, we saw Jay and Rumi looking off the side of a yacht at the ocean, in matching yellow outfits.

Fasho Thoughts:

  • If you go to the On the Run 2 tour, keep your eyes peeled for another rare baby pic of the twins from when Bey and Jay renewed their vows.
  • We’ve also seen plenty of pics of Blue Ivy living life, bringing drinks into the pool, meditating and soaking up sun on the boat’s deck.
  • Jay and Bey have done a great job of giving their children privacy while still letting us get some peeks into their lives now and again.
  • It’s about balancing celebrity with privacy.
  • The Carter kids are bound to be stars. It’s in their pedigree.
  • If we saw pics of how the Carter family spends their downtime more often, we might just get really, really jealous.
  • It’s all about working hard and playing hard.
  • Wow, they’re already walking? It seems like just yesterday the twins were born.
  • Cardi B recently took time off tour so she can recover from giving birth and spend more time with Kulture.
  • The Carter family’s European vacation looks like it went a lot smoother than the one in that movie.
Don Juan Fasho

Source: CS / CS

Beyonce , donjuanfasho , fasho celebrity news , new , of , Pics , The , twins

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading BEYONCE: New Pics Of The Twins

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 4 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 7 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 7 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 7 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 10 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 11 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 11 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close