CLOSE
Cincy
Home > Cincy

LeBron James Set To Produce Series Named ‘Shut Up And Dribble’

2 reads
Leave a comment

Report on that Laura Ingraham!

LeBron James clapback level is unprecedented. It was long ago when Fox News host Laura Ingraham told the NBA champ to just “shut up and dribble,” after voicing his opinions on the president.

 

Now James is flipping that phrase into a new docu-series on Showtime and earn him some coins. The series will showcase several athletes and teams who made bold moves outside of sports.

We pretty sure Ingraham is big mad while LeBron gets the last laugh.

See LeBron James on the cover of GQ’s November issue

20 photos Launch gallery

See LeBron James on the cover of GQ’s November issue

Continue reading See LeBron James on the cover of GQ’s November issue

See LeBron James on the cover of GQ’s November issue

Source: ESPN

LeBron James Set To Produce Series Named ‘Shut Up And Dribble’ was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 4 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 7 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 7 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 7 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 10 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 11 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 11 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close