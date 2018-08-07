0 reads Leave a comment
Colin Kaepernick made headlines when EA Sports treated his name like a curse word in the new Madden NFL ’19. After apologizing profusely for scrubbing his entire existence from the game, EA Sports has officially fixed the “mistake.”
Big Sean‘s verse on the Madden ’19 soundtrack has now been corrected and includes the proper lyrics, minus any actual curse words. Listen below and if you missed the receipts that show Kaep was originally been excluded, click here.
Still, we’re all wondering…
10 Powerful Photos Of Colin Kaepernick Looking Like Black Excellence
6 photos Launch gallery
10 Powerful Photos Of Colin Kaepernick Looking Like Black Excellence
1. Stand for something, or fall for anything.Source:Getty 1 of 6
2. Woke bae.Source:Getty 2 of 6
3. Leader of the pack.Source:Getty 3 of 6
4. "It's better to be a lion for a day, than a sheep all your life."- Elizabeth KennySource:Getty 4 of 6
5. "It is our duty to fight for our freedom."- Assata ShakurSource:Getty 5 of 6
6. Dignity, Pride, Roots.Source:Getty 6 of 6
Madden ’19 Update: EA Sports Puts Colin Kaepernick’s Name Back In The Game was originally published on globalgrind.com
comments – add yours