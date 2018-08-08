CLOSE
Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Throne No More: See Rare Footage Of Jay-Z, Kanye West & Beyoncé When Everything Was Love

1 reads
Leave a comment
Roc Nation And Three Six Zero Pre-GRAMMY Brunch 2015 - Inside

Source: Larry Busacca / Getty

Watch The Throne turns 7 years old today, it’s pretty safe to say that we won’t be getting a sequel any time soon.

 

Let’s face it — Hov has replaced Yeezus with Beysus. But can you blame him?

 

There was a time when everything was love between the Jay-Z and Kanye West, professionally as well as personally.

 

Like this vintage clip from 2011, around the time “The Throne” dropped.

 

The hip hop kings have been on the outs for the past couple of years and show no signs of reuniting. But at least we got one of the greatest hip-hop albums of all time from it.

Happy Birthday WTT.

via GIPHY

Throne No More: See Rare Footage Of Jay-Z, Kanye West & Beyoncé When Everything Was Love was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 4 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 7 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 7 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 7 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 10 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 11 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 11 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close