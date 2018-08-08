Caitlyn Jenner Lost the Role of Superman to Christopher Reeve?

Can you believe that Caitlyn Jenner, then known as Bruce Jenner, almost landed the role of Superman but lost it to actor Christopher Reeve? Caitlyn admits that she auditioned for the iconic role, saying, “And then four months later [after winning a gold medal at the 1976 Olympics] they call up: ‘Would you be interested in a screen test for Superman? It was just too much for me. I would have gone down as the most macho guy in the world, and that’s not me. It’s not even close to me.

The 68-year-old transgender celebrity’s dream role is to play a villain in a Marvel movie, she said, “In a Marvel movie, I want to play the baddest-ass lady you’ve ever seen in your life. They got the wicked queen or the wicked lady. Just do the makeup and the outfit. And I got the deep voice.”

Could you see Caitlyn playing Superman or a Super Villian?

