CLOSE
Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Caitlyn Jenner Lost the Role of Superman to Christopher Reeve?

1 reads
Leave a comment
The 2015 ESPYS - Show

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

Can you believe that Caitlyn Jenner, then known as Bruce Jenner, almost landed the role of Superman but lost it to actor Christopher Reeve? Caitlyn admits that she auditioned for the iconic role, saying, “And then four months later [after winning a gold medal at the 1976 Olympics] they call up: ‘Would you be interested in a screen test for Superman? It was just too much for me. I would have gone down as the most macho guy in the world, and that’s not me. It’s not even close to me.

1976 Olympics Jenner

Source: Tony Duffy / Getty

The 68-year-old transgender celebrity’s dream role is to play a villain in a Marvel movie, she said, “In a Marvel movie, I want to play the baddest-ass lady you’ve ever seen in your life. They got the wicked queen or the wicked lady. Just do the makeup and the outfit. And I got the deep voice.”

Could you see Caitlyn playing Superman or a Super Villian?

 

 

 

Caitlyn Jenner Lost the Role of Superman to Christopher Reeve? was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 4 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 7 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 7 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 7 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 10 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 11 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 11 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close