In a bit internet gold, Kiki finally serves up her version of the viral dance that had everyone jumping out of a car and putting on their best moves.

K’yanna Barber aka Kiki aka KB posted a video of herself jumping out of a vehicle and hitting some hilarious dance moves. On the video a voice can be heard asking, “Kiki is that’s your Kiki do you love me?”

It’s a fun video that shows off her personality.

Drake’s KiKI Finally Does The Shiggy Challenge was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 100.3: