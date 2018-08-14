Hilarious, Inc.: 10 Mike Wazowski Memes You’ll Never Get Tired Of Laughing At

Every week, there’s a a new meme that’s so funny, whatever we were laughing at the week before becomes irrelevant. Shannon Sharpe had the entire Internet laughing out loud just last week.

Bill collector: so you will make a payment tomorrow? My lying ass:pic.twitter.com/goUt46UoPU — Charles J. Moore (@charles270) July 19, 2018

But there’s a new hilarious viral photo making it’s rounds that absolutely no one saw coming. Folks are recalling lyrics from their younger days using the hilariously serious singing image of Mike Wazowski from Monsters Inc.

Rihanna: Every time I walk out the door, I see him die a little more inside,

I don't wanna hurt him anymore,

I don't wanna take away his life,

I don't wanna be 5th grade me: a murderer… pic.twitter.com/69eTK3qAWm — 🍒 (@fentyy) August 11, 2018

Some of them are so relatable, you’ll feel like you wrote it:

Lil Wayne: You had a lot of crooks try'na steal your heart

Never really had luck, couldn't never figure out 5th grade me: How to love…how to love pic.twitter.com/RI2WFTnRYq — Magill (@RipMagill) August 10, 2018

Others will have you wishing you were in middle school again:

https://twitter.com/_naomimoan/status/1028775838848831489

Hit the flip to check out some of the funniest ones.

