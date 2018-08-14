CLOSE
Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

BTS Vogue: Beyoncé Pulls Out Natural Hair Receipts, Blue Ivy Shows Off Many Talents, The Twins Twinnnn

More Beyonce, Blue, Rumi and Sir? Yes, please.

0 reads
Leave a comment

After making history on the cover of this year’s most important Vogue issue, Bey is back with Blue Ivy, Rumi and Sir for the BTS cover shoot video. Inside, we get an up close and personal look at the queen’s naturally curly hair (Hi, haters!). Meanwhile, Blue taps into her inner videographer, does cartwheels, and loves up on her siblings, who are too adorable.

Press play on the clip up top and revel in all things gloriously Carter.

Gordon Parks

10 Black Photographers Vogue Should've Called To Shoot A Cover At Least Once

10 photos Launch gallery

10 Black Photographers Vogue Should've Called To Shoot A Cover At Least Once

Continue reading 10 Black Photographers Vogue Should’ve Called To Shoot A Cover At Least Once

10 Black Photographers Vogue Should've Called To Shoot A Cover At Least Once

BTS Vogue: Beyoncé Pulls Out Natural Hair Receipts, Blue Ivy Shows Off Many Talents, The Twins Twinnnn was originally published on globalgrind.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 5 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 7 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 7 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 7 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 10 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 11 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 12 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close