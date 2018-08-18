CLOSE
Our Favorite Cartoon Characters Have Been Brought To Life & The Images Are Disturbingly Realistic

FOX's 'The Simpsons' - Season Twenty-Five

Source: FOX / Getty

It’s fine for cartoon characters to have outrageously huge teeth, saggy skin, and other weird quirks when they’re animated.

But have you ever seen one of the Simpson’s in 3D? Artist and Ontario, California native Miguel Vasquez (@Itsmiketheboxer) is known for bringing popular cartoon characters to life with his disturbingly realistic art.

Homer Simpson has never looked so disgustingly cool. Vasquez says it took about a week to create the Homer using digital sculpting software Zbrush.  He revealed, “Much like clay sculpting, I move around this virtual clay ball and sculpt from there. What inspired me was the lack of ‘real-life Homer Simpson’ images on the internet,” Vasquez says. “I looked up on Google images of what Homer Simpson would look like in our world and they were just disappointing.”

 

Folks are comparing the 22-year old 3D artists work, to a 2008 study created by a Blogspot user called pixeloo. CNET reports:

That image took Homer’s normal cartoon proportions and rendered him with realistic skin and lighting. But Vasquez made Homer his own. Veins pop out from the sides of the forehead. You can see each individual hair stubble. Extra chins roll down his neck.

 

Vasquez even brought our favorite Sponge who lives in a pineapple under the sea to life:

Check out Vasquez’ Instagram and Twitter for me. Hit the flip to see more.

Our Favorite Cartoon Characters Have Been Brought To Life & The Images Are Disturbingly Realistic was originally published on globalgrind.com

Photos
