DL’s GED Section: ‘Snitches Don’t Get Stitches’

Donald Trump is all about himself and he would snitch on a friend to save his own butt any time, which is why everyone is snitching on him. You can’t expect people to be loyal to you if you are not loyal to them. “There used to be honor among thieves, and now there’s not,” said DL adding, “snitches don’t get stitches, snitches get immunity from prosecution.”

