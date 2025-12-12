Raheem DeVaughn Talks “20 Lessons of Love” and Longevity [LISTEN]
Don Juan Fasho sat down with Raheem DeVaughn yesterday on 100.3 Cincy’s R&B Station for a conversation rooted in love, legacy, and longevity.
The Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter, WHUR’s Quiet Storm host, philanthropist, and self-proclaimed “Love King” opened up about his single “20 Lessons of Love” and even hopped into a quick round of Don Juan’s signature Fasho Fun Round.
RELATED: Everything You Missed at the Cincinnati Music Festival [PHOTOS + VIDEOS]
DeVaughn also touched on his nationwide tour celebrating both those new “lessons” and the 20th anniversary of his debut album The Love Experience. He performed in Cincinnati on December 11th at the Ludlow Garage.
Watch the full interview below!
