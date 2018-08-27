CLOSE
TAMAR BRAXTON GETS WARNING FROM DIVORCE COURT:

2016 Soul Train Music Awards - Backstage and Audience

Source: David Becker/BET / Getty

Tamar Braxton may need a lil nudge to get this divorce on and poppin. She filed for divorce back in October of 2017 but nothing has happened since then. So, the good folks over at the divorce court want to know whats up!

Tamar Braxton arrives at Los Angeles International (LAX) Airport

Source: WENN.com / WENN

Reports say that Tamar received a warning from the courts about the inactivity and they are threatening to dismiss the case if things don’t start to move forward. Vince has not responded to the divorce petition, and there also is no proof that Tamar properly served him with the papers.

