After working with ESPN for over a decade, Jemele Hill is moving on. Reports say that Hill recently requested a meeting with ESPN president James Pitaro to discuss her exit.

Jemele resigned from her position at ESPN earlier this month. She will be leaving with a nice parting gift though. Reports say she will receive just shy of $6 million from ESPN to fulfill the multi-year deal she signed in 2016. This gives her plenty of time to focus her energy on her new production company Lodge Freeway Media, where she will produce content that reflect her socially-conscious voice.

Jemele Hill To Part Ways w/ ESPN, Receives $6 Million Buyout was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

