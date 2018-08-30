A police officer was found guilty of murder in the state of Texas for the first time. Officer Roy Oliver was found unanimously guilty for the murder of Jordan Edwards. Edwards was leaving a party in a car with his brother when Oliver shot him in the back of the head. DL thanks all of the people who have stood up and protested injustice and violence. He says “this is history.” What his conviction says to people is “we are watching,” and we will not tolerate injustice.

DL's GED Section: Justice For Jordan Edwards

