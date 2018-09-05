CLOSE
National
Home > National

Miserable Melania Allegedly ‘Completely Embarrassed’ That Her Husband Was Dragged At Aretha Franklin’s Funeral

She knew who she married.

2 reads
Leave a comment

Aretha Franklin‘s funeral was Friday and the world is still talking about it—from the incredible performances by Fantasia and Jennifer Hudson to the disrespectful eulogy from Reverend Jasper Williams. However, Melania Trump is reportedly mortified that her racist husband was dragged to hell throughout the service.

See Also: President Donald Trump’s Voter Fraud Claims Could Lead To More Voter Suppression

According to RadarOnline.com, a “close source” said, “Melania feels humiliated and embarrassed by the multiple Donald insults at the Aretha funeral. It makes Melania feel horrible that Donald is not welcome or invited to Aretha’s funeral as well as McCain’s funeral and then to hear about speakers making subtle jabs at her husband while speaking at Aretha’s funeral only makes things worse. Melania wishes more people liked her family and is constantly embarrassed by the public’s opinion of her husband and when people take shots at him and her family, it really stings.”

The source claims Melania is begging 45 to not be such a hateful person, and Radar reports, “Melania is constantly pleading with Donald to choose his words more carefully and tone it down when speaking in public, to the press or even in private. From the first time Melania heard what Donald said to Billy Bush about grabbing women’s privates to the President’s daily wild tweets, Melania is constantly monitoring, watching and dreading every word her husband speaks or tweets.”

Melania gets no sympathy from us. She is an accomplice to his hate, cosigned the birther movement and has repeatedly made excuses for him. Melania knew exactly who she was marrying.

In case you missed it, in one of the glorious moments of Trump being dragged, Rev. Al Sharpton said, “When word went out that Ms. Franklin passed, Trump said, ‘She used to work for me.’ No, she used to perform for you. She worked for us. Aretha never took orders from nobody but God!”

SEE ALSO:

Meet Jogger Joe, The Man Who Took Racist Cue From BBQ Becky In Tossing Homeless Man’s Clothes

Trump-Supporting DA Calls ‘Ghetto’ Maxine Waters A ‘Bitch,’ Can’t Believe She Hasn’t Been Shot

This Colin Kaepernick Retweet Says Everything You Need To Know About The NFL Players’ Anthem Grievance

Miserable Melania Allegedly ‘Completely Embarrassed’ That Her Husband Was Dragged At Aretha Franklin’s Funeral was originally published on newsone.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 5 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 8 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 8 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 8 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 11 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 12 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close