Kanye West Publicly Apologized to Drake!

Kanye West has dug down deep and finally decided to apologize to Drake! Drake and Ye had a rocky past, they patched things up and then fell out again over the Pusha T diss track. Kanye went on to apologize to Drake, explaining what caused their recent rift in a series of tweets.

Kanye tweeted, “Sending good energy and love to Drake and family and crew. I haven’t seen the show in person but the images look incredible online. I understand where the confusion started.’ He added, “Let me start by apologizing for stepping on your release date in the first place … We were building a bond and working on music together including squashing issues with Cudi at our office. When I put the dates up I was a bit ramped up doing 25 tweets a day TMZ happened shortly after. Because we spoke about doing Lift Yourself together I should have given you the opportunity for us to do this together before I released it.”

“Since we were building as friends and brothers I should have spoken to Pusha about the Quentin Miller bar. There should have been no songs with my involvement that had any negative energy towards you. I never listened to either diss track that followed but I did hear quotes from both songs after they were released. I did not have any conversations about your child with Pusha. I don’t play with the idea of people’s children after I spoke to Wiz a few years earlier. I understand Pusha’s issues as a man if someone mentions your fiance men go mask off. I’ve done the same myself at times. I love you and I love Pusha and we all have an admiration for each other’s craft. This is all Jedi level. I will be coming to your show within the next seven days to give love and be inspired by the art you have created.”

Drake has yet to respond.

