Kanye West Publicly Apologized to Drake!

2016 MTV Video Music Awards - Show

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Kanye West has dug down deep and finally decided to apologize to Drake! Drake and Ye had a rocky past, they patched things up and then fell out again over the Pusha T diss track. Kanye went on to apologize to Drake, explaining what caused their recent rift in a series of tweets.

Drake And Future In Concert At T-Mobile Arena In Las Vegas

Source: Gabe Ginsberg / Getty

Kanye tweeted, “Sending good energy and love to Drake and family and crew. I haven’t seen the show in person but the images look incredible online. I understand where the confusion started.’ He added, “Let me start by apologizing for stepping on your release date in the first place … We were building a bond and working on music together including squashing issues with Cudi at our office. When I put the dates up I was a bit ramped up doing 25 tweets a day TMZ happened shortly after.  Because we spoke about doing Lift Yourself together I should have given you the opportunity for us to do this together before I released it.”

 

“Since we were building as friends and brothers I should have spoken to Pusha about the Quentin Miller bar. There should have been no songs with my involvement that had any negative energy towards you. I never listened to either diss track that followed but I did hear quotes from both songs after they were released. I did not have any conversations about your child with Pusha. I don’t play with the idea of people’s children after I spoke to Wiz a few years earlier. I understand Pusha’s issues as a man if someone mentions your fiance men go mask off. I’ve done the same myself at times. I love you and I love Pusha and we all have an admiration for each other’s craft. This is all Jedi level. I will be coming to your show within the next seven days to give love and be inspired by the art you have created.”

Drake has yet to respond.

Kanye West Publicly Apologized to Drake! was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

