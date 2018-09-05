CLOSE
National
Home > National

BET Founder Says He Was Racially Profiled For Keeping Sunglasses On

0 reads
Leave a comment
Array

Source: Carrie Devorah / WENN / WENN

Bob Johnson was singled out because of his race at a luxurious Florida hotel, he said.

Bob Johnson, the founder of Black Entertainment Television, recently said that an employee at a luxurious Florida hotel discriminated against him. The billionaire explained that he was racially profiled because he refused to take off his prescription sunglasses.

RELATED: BET Founder Says Corporations Should Consider More Black Execs

Johnson’s story is one of the latest high-profile accounts of “Living while Black.”

The billionaire was denied check-in at Eau Palm Beach in Manalapan, Florida after a fishing trip on Aug. 24, according to ABC affiliate WPBF. The incident started when a hotel employee told Johnson, who was supposed to stay two nights at the hotel, to take off his sunglasses.

“She said, ‘Well, I can’t check you in if you don’t take off your glasses,’” asserts Johnson, who had shown his state driver’s license, American Express credit card and passport to the employee. “I said, ‘Well, I’m not taking off my glasses.’”

The incident ended with the police being called. No compromise was reached between the two parties, Johnson said. He left the hotel without any resolution and felt “humiliated.”

The clerk was adhering to standard policy, a spokesman for Eau Palm Beach said.

“It is standard operating procedure in the industry to ask to make sure that the person who is presenting themselves to check-in and they present identification that it does match and if they’re wearing dark glasses with a ball cap low over their face, you want to make sure that it is the same person, much like what would happen at TSA rules going through the airport,” spokesman Nick Gold said.

“I think it’s a silly rule and I think it has overtones of racial profiling,” said Johnson, who became the first Black billionaire when he sold BET in 2001 and owns several hotels, adding that he would never return to the hotel.

SEE ALSO:

White Supremacy Is Front And Center At Brett Kavanuagh’s Supreme Court Confirmation Hearing

Charges Dropped After Cop Caught In Lie About Innocent Black Man

 

SOURCE: NewsOne.com

Article Courtesy of NewsOne

First Picture Courtesy of David Livingston and WENN

Second Picture Courtesy of Carrie Devorah and WENN

Tweet and Third Picture Courtesy of Twitter and NewsOne

Surprise Oprah! A Farewell Spectacular - Performances

Remembering Aretha Franklin [PHOTOS]

36 photos Launch gallery

Remembering Aretha Franklin [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Remembering Aretha Franklin [PHOTOS]

Remembering Aretha Franklin [PHOTOS]

BET Founder Says He Was Racially Profiled For Keeping Sunglasses On was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 5 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 8 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 8 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 8 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 11 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 12 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close