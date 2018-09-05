BET Founder Says He Was Racially Profiled For Keeping Sunglasses On

Bob Johnson, the founder of Black Entertainment Television, recently said that an employee at a luxurious Florida hotel discriminated against him. The billionaire explained that he was racially profiled because he refused to take off his prescription sunglasses.
RELATED: BET Founder Says Corporations Should Consider More Black Execs
Johnson’s story is one of the latest high-profile accounts of “Living while Black.”
The billionaire was denied check-in at Eau Palm Beach in Manalapan, Florida after a fishing trip on Aug. 24, according to ABC affiliate WPBF. The incident started when a hotel employee told Johnson, who was supposed to stay two nights at the hotel, to take off his sunglasses.
“She said, ‘Well, I can’t check you in if you don’t take off your glasses,’” asserts Johnson, who had shown his state driver’s license, American Express credit card and passport to the employee. “I said, ‘Well, I’m not taking off my glasses.’”
The incident ended with the police being called. No compromise was reached between the two parties, Johnson said. He left the hotel without any resolution and felt “humiliated.”
The clerk was adhering to standard policy, a spokesman for Eau Palm Beach said.
“It is standard operating procedure in the industry to ask to make sure that the person who is presenting themselves to check-in and they present identification that it does match and if they’re wearing dark glasses with a ball cap low over their face, you want to make sure that it is the same person, much like what would happen at TSA rules going through the airport,” spokesman Nick Gold said.
“I think it’s a silly rule and I think it has overtones of racial profiling,” said Johnson, who became the first Black billionaire when he sold BET in 2001 and owns several hotels, adding that he would never return to the hotel.
SEE ALSO:
White Supremacy Is Front And Center At Brett Kavanuagh’s Supreme Court Confirmation Hearing
Charges Dropped After Cop Caught In Lie About Innocent Black Man
SOURCE: NewsOne.com
Article Courtesy of NewsOne
First Picture Courtesy of David Livingston and WENN
Second Picture Courtesy of Carrie Devorah and WENN
Tweet and Third Picture Courtesy of Twitter and NewsOne
Remembering Aretha Franklin [PHOTOS]
Remembering Aretha Franklin [PHOTOS]
1. 2016 Kennedy Center Honors - ArrivalsSource:WENN 1 of 36
2. Aretha Franklin during an appearance on NBC's 'Late Night with Seth Meyers.'Source:WENN 2 of 36
3. 102nd White House Correspondents' Association Dinner - ArrivalsSource:Getty 3 of 36
4. Minnesota Vikings v Detroit LionsSource:Getty 4 of 36
5. Aretha Franklin during an appearance on NBC's 'Late Night with Seth Meyers.'Source:WENN 5 of 36
6. The BET Honors 2014Source:WENN 6 of 36
7. Aretha Franklin performs liveSource:WENN 7 of 36
8. Aretha Franklin performs liveSource:WENN 8 of 36
9. Surprise Oprah! A Farewell Spectacular - PerformancesSource:WENN 9 of 36
10. Surprise Oprah! A Farewell Spectacular - PerformancesSource:WENN 10 of 36
11. Surprise Oprah! A Farewell Spectacular - PerformancesSource:WENN 11 of 36
12. Surprise Oprah! A Farewell Spectacular - PerformancesSource:WENN 12 of 36
13. BET Honors 2014: Debra Lee Pre-DinnerSource:WENN 13 of 36
14. 38th Annual Kennedy Center Honors' on CBS.Source:WENN 14 of 36
15. ArraySource:WENN 15 of 36
16. New York premiere of 'Selma' - ArrivalsSource:WENN 16 of 36
17. ArraySource:WENN 17 of 36
18. ArraySource:WENN 18 of 36
19. Billboard Women in Music Luncheon 2014Source:WENN 19 of 36
20. ArraySource:WENN 20 of 36
21. Late Show with David LettermanSource:WENN 21 of 36
22. ArraySource:WENN 22 of 36
23. ArraySource:WENN 23 of 36
24. ArraySource:WENN 24 of 36
25. ArraySource:WENN 25 of 36
26. ArraySource:WENN 26 of 36
27. ArraySource:WENN 27 of 36
28. ArraySource:WENN 28 of 36
29. ArraySource:WENN 29 of 36
30. ArraySource:WENN 30 of 36
31. ArraySource:WENN 31 of 36
32. ArraySource:WENN 32 of 36
33. ArraySource:WENN 33 of 36
34. ArraySource:WENN 34 of 36
35. ArraySource:WENN 35 of 36
36. aretha franklin deathSource:CS 36 of 36
BET Founder Says He Was Racially Profiled For Keeping Sunglasses On was originally published on wzakcleveland.com