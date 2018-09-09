According to Fox 28, a second victim who was on the Fire Ball ride that killed 18-year-old Tyler Jarrell in 2017 has died, according to the victims attorney.

18-year-old Jennifer Lambert ‘s attorney said she passed away at the hospital two hours ago.

She was hurt when the Fire Ball ride broke apart on the opening day of the Ohio State Fair in 2017.

Lambert was badly hurt and never was able to go home.

In April, the Licking County Probate court approved a nearly $1.8 million settlement.

Second Victim of Ohio State Fair Accident Dies was originally published on joycolumbus.com

Also On 100.3: