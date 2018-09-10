Wu heads Stand Up! If you are a fan of the group Wu Tang Clan then you are just as excited as I am to hear that there is a biopic on the way that will focus on the life of Ol Dirty Bastard!

ODB real name Russell Jones was one of the biggest personalities in the group before his drug overdose in November 13th 2004, two days before his 36th birthday. From rushing the stage at the Grammy’s and yelling out, “Wu Tang is for the Babies,” to riding around in his limo to go pick up his food stamp card, ODB’s biopic is sure to be entertaining. RZA has been tapped for the soundtrack. Sony’s Colombia Pictures has begun development on the project. Will You watch?

Wu Tang Clan’s Ol Dirty Bastard Gets a Biopic! was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 100.3: