CLOSE
Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Wu Tang Clan’s Ol Dirty Bastard Gets a Biopic!

1 reads
Leave a comment
New York Cityscapes And City Views

Source: Raymond Boyd / Getty

Wu heads Stand Up! If you are a fan of the group Wu Tang Clan then you are just as excited as I am to hear that there is a biopic on the way that will focus on the life of Ol Dirty Bastard!

Summertime In The LBC

Source: Scott Dudelson / Getty

ODB real name Russell Jones was one of the biggest personalities in the group before his drug overdose in November 13th 2004, two days before his 36th birthday. From rushing the stage at the Grammy’s and yelling out, “Wu Tang is for the Babies,” to riding around in his limo to go pick up his food stamp card, ODB’s biopic is sure to be entertaining. RZA has been tapped for the soundtrack. Sony’s Colombia Pictures has begun development on the project. Will You watch?

Wu Tang Clan’s Ol Dirty Bastard Gets a Biopic! was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 6 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 8 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 8 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 8 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 11 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close