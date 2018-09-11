0 reads Leave a comment
As the Carolina’s gets prepared for Hurricane Florence so does the Ohio Task Force here’s what we will be sending …….One water rescue manager, two water rescue squad officers, four boat operators, five water rescue specialists, one logistic specialist, one medical specialist and two support specialists will be making the trip.
Ohio Task Force 1 is getting ready for deployment to North Carolina was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com
