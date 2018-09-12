2 Wounded in Cincinnati Bank Shooting Return Home

In good news, two of the shooting victims who survived a gunman’s attack in downtown Cincinnati bank are back home.

Thirty-seven-year-old Whitney Austin was discharged Tuesday. Austin, a Fifth Third vice president, was shot at least 12 times and faces what her husband calls “a long road” in recovering physically and mentally. The 2nd surviving victim, Forty-five-year-old Brian Sarver, was released Monday. We pray for their continued recovery. The shooter was killed by police officers at the scene.

