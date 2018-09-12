CLOSE
Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Hurricane Florence is Impacting Travel!

1 reads
Leave a comment
October 28 2012 United Airline Plane At Fort Lauderdale- Hollywood International Airport

Source: Michele Sandberg / Getty

 

Hurricane Florence is set to hit the coast of the Carolina’s causing millions to flee. Gas stations are running out of gas and store shelves are empty as people go into survival mode to make it through the next few days.

Hurricane Harvey Slams Into Texas Gulf Coast

Source: NASA / Getty

Hurricane Florence is expected to bring up to 140 mph winds and drenching rain that could last for days that will cause flooding along the coastline. Florence is expected to blow ashore late Thursday or early Friday, then slow down and dump 1 to 2½ feet of rain. President Donald Trump declared states of emergency for North and South Carolina and Virginia.

Airlines are even changing flights to leave today to get people out safely. The airport in Charleston, SC is closing its runways at 11:59 pm tonight as they prepare for the storm. We are sending prayers of protection for all those in Florence’s path.

Hurricane Florence is Impacting Travel! was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 6 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 8 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 8 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 8 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 11 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close