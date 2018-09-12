Hurricane Florence is Impacting Travel!

Hurricane Florence is set to hit the coast of the Carolina’s causing millions to flee. Gas stations are running out of gas and store shelves are empty as people go into survival mode to make it through the next few days.

Hurricane Florence is expected to bring up to 140 mph winds and drenching rain that could last for days that will cause flooding along the coastline. Florence is expected to blow ashore late Thursday or early Friday, then slow down and dump 1 to 2½ feet of rain. President Donald Trump declared states of emergency for North and South Carolina and Virginia.

Airlines are even changing flights to leave today to get people out safely. The airport in Charleston, SC is closing its runways at 11:59 pm tonight as they prepare for the storm. We are sending prayers of protection for all those in Florence’s path.

