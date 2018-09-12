CLOSE
Supermodel Heidi Klum Curbed Drake!

The America’s Got Talent host recently revealed she didn’t respond to Drake after he tried to invite her on a date.

Klum ignored Drake when he asked her out, after previously admitting she was crushing on him on an episode of Ellen, saying,” Someone who I know knows him, and I guess he asked to have my number, and then he texted me. And I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, this is so weird.’ But then I never texted him back because I found the love of my life.

Sorry, Drake. You snooze, you lose. You know what I mean? He was basically like a week too late.”

Ellen asked,”Wait, he texted you and you didn’t even respond? ” Klum replied, “No. I mean, what do you do? I’m embarrassed about it. Drake, I’m sorry I didn’t text you back — you’re cool. I still love your music! I’ll probably come to the concerts very soon!”

You gotta be quicker than that Drake!

