Shiggy Meets & Takes Picture With Rihanna

Rihanna at the Elysee Palace

Source: Anadolu Agency / Getty

If you spend a lot of time on the internet – especially Instagram – then you definitely know who Shiggy is. The IG star has reached some new heights – in large part because of his creation of ‘In My Feelings’ challenge over the summer. Check this out.

Via | HotNewHipHop

The IG star has come a long way since making impersonation videos on Instagram.

It was only a couple months ago when Shiggy was an aspiring IG star who broke out onto the scene with his Stephen A Smith impersonation. But things really took off for him when he created the dance of the Summer with his “In My Feelings” challenge. The viral dance craze, which helped Drake achieve another #1 record, has taken Shiggy to places he never dreamed of.

Shiggy Meets & Takes Picture With Rihanna was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Photos
