Source: Photo by Mike Kline (notkalvin) / Getty

Cincy has officially rolled out a revamped version of our iconic CINCINNATI sign. This unveiling marks another milestone in the city’s convention center overhaul.

The previous 17 year-old sign received its last update in 2014. According to 3CDC, aging metal panels had become costly to maintain which prompted the decision toward a more flexible and modern design.

RELATED: New Ohio Laws Taking Effect in January 2026

The new installation replaces the original panels with individually LED-lit letters. Each character is able to display its own colors, gradients and visual effects. On game days, the letters can take on Bengals-inspired striping or incorporate Reds and FC Cincinnati branding directly inside the sign. Each letter can also run motion graphics, animations or even separate video streams.

Along with the updated sign, the southwest corner of the convention center’s exterior now features a large video board. The screen will be used to highlight local events, share visitor information, and host paid advertising.

City officials say the sign will be illuminated daily, with custom visuals planned for holidays, major city events and sports schedules.

The Cincinnati Convention Center is set to officially reopen Wednesday, following a $264 million renovation project.





“Cincinnati” LED Landmark Sign Makes a Modern Comeback was originally published on thebuzzcincy.com