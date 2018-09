This type of news is every parents nightmare. A child apparently was riding a toy car in a street when he was struck by a vehicle and killed in Hillsboro, Ohio. A preliminary investigation indicates the boy entered the street and was hit by a vehicle in about 4 p.m. Sunday. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

