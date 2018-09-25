CLOSE
Nas’ Baby’s Mother Pens “When Child Support Stops” Book

Carmen Bryan shopping in Beverly Hills

Source: WENN.com / WENN

Well Carmen Bryan is back behind the pen for another book and this time it’s for baby mamas.

Nas’ baby’s mother, Carmen Bryan is dropping a book called “Life After Child Support: When The Checks Stop Coming.” She describes the book as “a cautionary tale about outgrowing financial dependency and moving forward.”

“It was like a gift and a curse, the child support situation. Anyone who gets child support, you know it’s not going to last forever anyway. And, when you’re getting a check every month you become a little content with that,” Carmen told Vlad. “Some people don’t want to go above and beyond that.”

