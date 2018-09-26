DL’s GED Section: ‘But It Was A Long Time Ago’

Bill Cosby was sentenced for his crimes. That should send a message to Brett Kavanaugh. But when it come to Kavanaugh, Republican senators “refuse to ask the questions.” Cosby has been brought to justice for crimes that happened a long time ago and that’s okay, but “it was a long time ago” is the defense for Kavanaugh. Why is that?

