Cincy
#WTFASHO: Where There’s Smoke, There’s Dopiness

An Ohio man ended up cooling his heels in the joint — after he handed a joint to a cop who’d pulled him over for speeding.

The man, whose name was not released, was clocked at 41 miles per hour in a 25 zone, leading the deputy to flag him down. When he rolled down his window, the officer noticed the smell and asked him if there was weed on hand — so he nodded and handed the over the still-smoldering smoke.

When asked if he had anything else in the car, the man gave the officer a bag containing seven grams of marijuana and denied there was more — until a search turned up nearly a pound of pot in various spots. The guy said, “I smoke a lot,” which wasn’t enough to stop police from charging him with intent to sell. (Plain Dealer)

Don Juan Fasho

Photos
