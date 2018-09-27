CLOSE
Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Nelly Settles Lawsuit with Rape Accuser!

0 reads
Leave a comment
Nelly

Source: Shareif Ziyadat / Radio One

Nelly has reached a settlement with the lady that accused him of rape. Monique Green and Nelly mutually agreed to dismiss their cases and no money changed hands, which Greene denies.

Florida Georgia Line Performs At Honda Center

Source: Scott Dudelson / Getty

Greene claimed that  Nelly invited her onto his tour bus after his performance in Seattle. Greene alleges the rapper assaulted her and had her perform vaginal and oral sex against her will. After screaming that she wanted to be let off the bus, Greene claims Nelly kicked her out and threw a $100 bill at her.  Nelly was arrested, but Greene dropped the charges saying she “did not feel safe enough” to testify in court. She later sued Nelly for sexual assault and defamation for accusing her of lying about the allegations. Nelly countersued for defamation.

Nelly has been accused of sexually assaulting two other women.

Nelly Settles Lawsuit with Rape Accuser! was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 6 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 9 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 9 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 9 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 12 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close