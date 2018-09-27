CLOSE
Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

DAZ DILLINGER FACING 13 FELONY CHARGES!!

0 reads
Leave a comment
Uncle Snoops Army Presents: How The West Was Won

Source: Tim Mosenfelder / Getty

According to reports, Dogg Pound member Daz Dillinger has been arrested after police searched his Georgia home and discovered 117 grams of marijuana and other controlled substances.

Daz Dillinger mugshot

Source: Cobb County Sheriff’s Office / Cobb County Sheriff’s Office

The rapper was reportedly arrested Tuesday night when police found weed, THC pods, THC oil, and a mysterious container that was labeled “cannabis lean” in his home studio. He was booked in Cobb County, on 12 counts of possession of a controlled substance, and one count of more than one ounce of weed. His bond is set at $15,000.

 

 

DAZ DILLINGER FACING 13 FELONY CHARGES!! was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 6 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 9 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 9 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 9 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 12 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close