DAZ DILLINGER FACING 13 FELONY CHARGES!!

According to reports, Dogg Pound member Daz Dillinger has been arrested after police searched his Georgia home and discovered 117 grams of marijuana and other controlled substances.

The rapper was reportedly arrested Tuesday night when police found weed, THC pods, THC oil, and a mysterious container that was labeled “cannabis lean” in his home studio. He was booked in Cobb County, on 12 counts of possession of a controlled substance, and one count of more than one ounce of weed. His bond is set at $15,000.

