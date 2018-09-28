RHOP HUSBAND CHARGED WITH SEXUAL ASSAULT!

Do you watch Bravo’s Real Housewives of Potomac? Well one of the husbands on the show has been charged with sexual assault!

Ashley Darby’s husband Michael was charged with sexual assault. The 59-year-old allegedly grabbed and groped Orville Palmer, a camera man, while he was working on the show. If you’ve watch then u know he did the same thing to one of the husbands on the show a few seasons ago. If convicted, Michael may face up to 11 years behind bars.

