Colerain Township police officers responded Thursday to a report of a dead body on the side of the road outside a nature preserve in Hamilton County. County engineers found the body on the side of the road wrapped in a plastic bag and immediately called 911. The good news is the coroner found the body just to be a realistic mannequin.

Colerain Police Chief Mark Denney said the mannequin appeared to be a realistic sex doll.

DEAD BODY ON OHIO ROAD?? was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 100.3: