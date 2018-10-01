CLOSE
Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Amber Rose does NOT regret wishing death upon Bill Cosby.

1 reads
Leave a comment
16th Annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards - Arrivals

Source: Steve Granitz / Getty

Amber has no regrets about saying she wishes Bill Cosby does 10 yrs in prison and then dies the day he gets out. She was met with backlash for her harsh comments but says she does not take back what she said. Over the weekend she doubled down on her comment posting:

***EXPLICIT LANGUAGE***

Her caption read, “No you wouldn’t. So stfu. Everyone said “Awwww poor Bill Cosby, he’s gonna die in the first 2 years of his sentence” ??? But I said “I hope he serves the full 10 years then dies” I’m wrong and wishing death on him? ? FOH Stand up for a R*pist if y’all want to. I said what the f*ck I said PS the only reason shit was deleted on the last Bill Cosby post is cuz you can’t put our “pres” name and “die” in the same caption or FB will f*ck ur algorithm up and I’ll be damned if I let two sexual predators f*ck with my money.”

Your Thoughts on Amber’s Comments?

 

 

 

Amber Rose does NOT regret wishing death upon Bill Cosby. was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 6 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 9 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 9 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 9 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 12 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close