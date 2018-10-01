CLOSE
Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Remy Ma Reveals Why Vince is No Longer Her Manager

3 reads
Leave a comment
2017 BET Awards - Show

Source: Frederick M. Brown / Getty

Remy Ma has explained why Vincent Herbert no longer represents her in management. The rumors swirled of the two parting ways months ago when it was said she fired him due to him not performing his duties. Vince denied that rumor but it looks like it had some truth. Remy has revealed why the two split.

2017 BET Awards 'PRE' - Arrivals

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Remy explained, “Well, me and Vince never had any official paperwork. He wanted to come onto my project and help me with my project – I signed a really great deal with Columbia Records – and when all of that was happening, he started going through his own personal things.”

She also said, “Just knowing how I am with my husband, to me, family comes before everything, and I wanted him to be able to put a 150% into me, but I also wanted him 250% into his relationship and things going on at home. It was kind of like a mutual decision for him to be like, ‘I’m gone do this over here.”

In other news, Remy and Papoose a reality show, “Meet the Mackies” set to premiere October 1.

Remy Ma Reveals Why Vince is No Longer Her Manager was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 6 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 9 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 9 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 9 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 12 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close