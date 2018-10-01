Remy Ma has explained why Vincent Herbert no longer represents her in management. The rumors swirled of the two parting ways months ago when it was said she fired him due to him not performing his duties. Vince denied that rumor but it looks like it had some truth. Remy has revealed why the two split.

Remy explained, “Well, me and Vince never had any official paperwork. He wanted to come onto my project and help me with my project – I signed a really great deal with Columbia Records – and when all of that was happening, he started going through his own personal things.”

She also said, “Just knowing how I am with my husband, to me, family comes before everything, and I wanted him to be able to put a 150% into me, but I also wanted him 250% into his relationship and things going on at home. It was kind of like a mutual decision for him to be like, ‘I’m gone do this over here.”

In other news, Remy and Papoose a reality show, “Meet the Mackies” set to premiere October 1.

Remy Ma Reveals Why Vince is No Longer Her Manager was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 100.3: