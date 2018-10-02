CLOSE
Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Parents!! There’s a Car Service for Kids!

2 reads
Leave a comment
alani simmons

Source: jj / @JJonthemic Instagram

Hey Parents! There’s a new car service that’s being dubbed as the “Uber for Kids” that will transport your little ones around when your just too busy to make it happen.

Devon Still

Source: Cindy Ord / Getty

The service was founded by three busy working mothers and it takes children where they need to go without needing an adult to be with them. Uber and Lyft won’t transport children under 18 years old without an adult, but HopSkipDrive will. Your child just needs to be six years old and older.

II already know what your thinking because my mind went there too. Can we trust these drivers? Well, the drivers  must be at least 23 years old, have a clean background check, have at least five years of child care experience, and must be willing to be fingerprinted.

HopSkipDrive sends parents text updates throughout their children’s rides, as well as a picture of the driver and their profile before their children are picked up. Parents can track their children’s rides via the HopSkipDrive app.

Prices start at $15 for a single family fare, with car pool/ride sharing services starting as low as $6 per family. So far, HopSkipDrive is only available in L.A. and Orange County, San Francisco and Denver.

Parents!! There’s a Car Service for Kids! was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 6 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 9 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 9 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 9 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 12 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close