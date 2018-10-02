Parents!! There’s a Car Service for Kids!

Hey Parents! There’s a new car service that’s being dubbed as the “Uber for Kids” that will transport your little ones around when your just too busy to make it happen.

The service was founded by three busy working mothers and it takes children where they need to go without needing an adult to be with them. Uber and Lyft won’t transport children under 18 years old without an adult, but HopSkipDrive will. Your child just needs to be six years old and older.

II already know what your thinking because my mind went there too. Can we trust these drivers? Well, the drivers must be at least 23 years old, have a clean background check, have at least five years of child care experience, and must be willing to be fingerprinted.

HopSkipDrive sends parents text updates throughout their children’s rides, as well as a picture of the driver and their profile before their children are picked up. Parents can track their children’s rides via the HopSkipDrive app.

Prices start at $15 for a single family fare, with car pool/ride sharing services starting as low as $6 per family. So far, HopSkipDrive is only available in L.A. and Orange County, San Francisco and Denver.

