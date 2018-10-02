CLOSE
New Tupac Music is on the Way

Portrait of Tupac Shakur

Source: Steve Eichner / Getty

Hey Tupac Fans! There may be some new Tupac music on the way thanks to a settlement thay his estate made with Death Row Records.

Daily News front page headline Sept. 14, 1996, Tupac Shakur

Source: New York Daily News Archive / Getty

The estate of Tupac Shakur just settled a five-year-old lawsuit with Death Row Records over royalties owed which is said to be a little over a million dollars. The cash settlement was made that will go to Tupac’s estate, but the estate will also be getting a ton of unreleased recordings enough master recordings for at least 2, and possibly 3 new albums.

Do you want new Tupac music or should we just let him rest?

