The Ladies are coming back! Season 11 of the RHOA is on the way on Bravo November 4th and it looks to be a wild season. It has been confirmed that Kenya Moore and Sheree Whitfield will not be returning but they will be keeping Eva Marcelle and adding a newcomer, Shamaria Fears. Fears is the wife of BBD member Ronnie DeVoe.

Check out the 3 part trailer below:

Part 2:

Part 3:

RHOA Season 11 is Looking Real Lit! was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 100.3: