1 reads Leave a comment
The Ladies are coming back! Season 11 of the RHOA is on the way on Bravo November 4th and it looks to be a wild season. It has been confirmed that Kenya Moore and Sheree Whitfield will not be returning but they will be keeping Eva Marcelle and adding a newcomer, Shamaria Fears. Fears is the wife of BBD member Ronnie DeVoe.
Check out the 3 part trailer below:
Part 2:
Part 3:
RHOA Season 11 is Looking Real Lit! was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com
Also On 100.3:
comments – add yours