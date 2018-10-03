CLOSE
Cincy
Home > Cincy

#WTFasho Mother Allows 10 Year Old Son To Get A Tattoo

9 reads
Leave a comment

WTFasho An Ohio mother ended up in the clink after she allowed her 10-year-old son to get ink.

34-year-old Nikki Dickinson says she grew tired of her young son constantly nagging her for a tattoo, so she finally caved and said OK. The mother then took her son to the home of an unlicensed 16-year-old with a tattoo machine so the youngster could get his very first ink.

Police eventually found out about it after police saw a video of the inking on Facebook. It shows the boy sitting on his mother’s lap inside a dirty room, as the teenager tattooed his right arm. It’s unclear what the tattoo is.

Dickinson has been charged with child endangerment. The teen tattoo artist was also charged with violating safety and sanitation standards. (The Smoking Gun)

Fasho Thoughts:

  • It’s actually legal in Ohio for minors to get tattoos with their parent’s consent, but it still has to be performed by a licensed tattoo artist.
  • The boy is going to be the coolest kid in 4th grade.
  • He probably got a Fortnite tattoo.
Don Juan Fasho

Source: CS / CS

#WTFasho , 10 , A , Allows , donjuanfasho , fasho celebrity news , get , mother , old , son , tattoo , TO , year

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 6 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 9 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 9 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 9 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 12 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close