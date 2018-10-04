CLOSE
#WTFasho Hair Cut

Police in Youngstown, Ohio responded to a situation between two roommates that got a little hairy.

When officers arrived at the house earlier this week, they found one man bleeding from a stab wound. The victim explained that he and his roommate had gotten into an argument over hair left in the shower, and his roomie grabbed a knife and cut him under his arm.

The victim told police that he’d showered earlier in the day and was kind enough to remove his long hair from the drain. He says his roommate, 21-year-old Daquan Ross, took a shower and didn’t remove his hair, so he confronted Daquan about it and an argument ensued. That’s when he says Ross took out a knife and stabbed him.

Cops arrested Ross and charged him with assault. (WKBN-TV) [Special thanks to WNCD Youngstown]

Fasho Thoughts:

  • No good deed goes unpunished.
  • Perhaps these two shouldn’t be living together.
  • It’s so hard to find a good roommate, or at least one who won’t stab you.
  • Maybe this story will spawn an Odd Couple reboot.
  • “Would you please clean up your hair?” “Sure, I’ll take a stab at it.”
Don Juan Fasho

