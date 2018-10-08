CLOSE
Entertainment
Andrea Kelly Thought R. Kelly was Gonna Kill Her!

Andrea Kelly on Sister Circle

Source: YouTube screenshot / youtube screenshot

Andrea Kelly made an appearance on “The View” where she recalled the time that she thought R. Kelly was going to kill her.

She said, “A lot of people know that I’m a professional dancer, so my body is my work. I remember one time he did attack me in the back of a Hummer and I do suffer from PTSD because of it. Whenever I would see Hummers on the road, I would shake, my hands would sweat and I would get nervous and I couldn’t breathe. He attacked me one time in the back of a Hummer and I thought I was going to die because what he had done was he had taken my left arm and pulled it behind me and his weight was on my body but he didn’t realize his forearm was on my neck. So, as he’s pressing down, my breathing is getting labored and the only reason I think I made it out is because I said, ‘Robert, you’re going to kill me! I can’t breathe! You have to get your arms off of my neck!’”

She also spoke on being hogtied by R. Kelly and about the time she contemplated suicide. Check out the videos below:

 

Andrea Kelly Thought R. Kelly was Gonna Kill Her! was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Photos
